Famous landmark still a favourite on the Golden Mile

Durban — Today’s instalment on old and new Durban features the Blue Waters Hotel, a favourite for locals and travellers. On the northern end of the Golden Mile, the hotel has long been a recognisable feature on Snell Parade.

The original site was established in the early 1900s as a luxury private home. The hotel was built in the late 1960s and, judging by the pictures, appears to have been built in stages. It was designed by architects Buck and Whitehead and built in 1969. The old picture was probably taken soon after it opened. Many websites note an opening of 1972, which was probably when the second tower, above the famed curved and glassed corner façade, was built. The hotel underwent a complete renovation in 2019.

The 4-star hotel is still well-loved for its food, especially its Sunday buffet, as Tennissafaris Durban wrote on the site Durban and Surrounds, History and Stories last month: “Still going strong. Excellent Sunday buffet and beautifully managed.” Looking south from the Blue Waters Hotel. The hotel is considerably bigger, but has retained the landmark circular façade on its lower floors. | SHELLEY KJONSTAD/ Independent Newspapers Sharon Carr remembered: “It had a glassed-in swimming pool which made up a wall in the restaurant. Their crayfish thermidor was to die for. Used to go to dinner/dance there, a fabulous night out.” Its reputation for good food began decades ago: Lilly Moodley posted that “my father worked at this hotel many moons back. He was head chef. His name was Peter Moodley”.

Responding to Moodley’s post, Annette Thompson said “their food was always divine”, and Roger Fawcett remembered the French connection: “My good friend André Fallebregue (Frenchman from Avignon) was deputy head chef.” Ros Clark recalled having her wedding reception at the hotel in 1974, one of many who have tied and continue to tie the knot at this popular landmark. Independent on Saturday food writer Frank Chemaly remembers a ladies national bridge congress held in the hotel’s beautiful Fontainebleau Room, its main banqueting facility, in the late 90s.