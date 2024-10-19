Fantasy romances for passionate writer

Durban self-published author Lauren Bianca Maduray has added two more books to her name behind her self-illustrated comic book, The Shadower. Maduray’s day job as an administrator in a manufacturing company keeps her busy while her passion for writing keeps her imagination running.

The 27-year-old recently published two fantasy romance books titled His Wolf, Her Horse and Bring It All Back. The books are about love and fantasy and while one book is fiction, the other has some real elements. “His Wolf, Her Horse is completely made up, the places don’t exist, but Bring It All Back mentions places like uShaka Marine World and Birmingham in England.”

She said the target market for the books was young adults and adults, and each was a standalone story. “The books are separate from each other but maybe next year I will do a sequel of His Wolf, Her Horse.” Maduray said she had been writing her books for a while, starting in 2023 and each taking her four months to finish. She said the publishing process took longer than writing them.

“I love romance and fantasy mixed together, it provides a small escape of enjoyment. “When writing His wolf and Her Horse, it took me a while to complete,” she said. She said she found inspiration in an actual horse.

“I came across a horse named Benson at the U-centre Church in Shallcross during one of their events. His story and calm nature inspired me to continue the story. “Bring it All Back was inspired by one of my all-time favourite books, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austin and recently Ana Huang with the Twisted series.” “Bring It All Back is a young adult romance fantasy novel that falls under fiction and non-fiction because there are places mentioned in the novel that exist in the world.

“The book is about Emilia Drifter receiving a random phone call that brought back memories of the past, little knowing her life would be changed forever. A simple city girl crosses paths with Mr Kentley who doesn’t trust love.” His Wolf, Her Horse is completely fictional and tells the tales of a wolf and a horse that bring two people from different villages together. “The book is about the love story between Carson and Vallerie, who face treacherous ordeals in trying to keep his wolf and her horse safe. They will protect their creatures against anyone who harms them, even if it means fighting each other.”

Maduray said she had always loved writing because it allowed her to live a thousand lives through ones she created. “We may not experience it but we can hope, dream and imagine. Writing can be tiring and blank at times but find a comfy zone that you know will spark your imagination,” said Maduray. Maduray has another fantasy romance novel in the pipeline, The Shadower Part 2, the sequel to her first comic book, The Shadower, which she wrote and illustrated.