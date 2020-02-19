Durban - Socialites and fashion lovers can look forward to a creative metamorphosis following the announcement of theme for this year's event - Butterflies. The announcement of the theme traditionally starts the build-up to the horse racing event as it guides the fashion, décor and social look-and-feel of the highlight of South Africa's racing calendar.

Gold Circle’s event marketing manager, Ken Tweddell, who is responsible for coming up with the theme, said last year's Durban July theme had an influence on this year's theme. He said the one thing that really stood out at last year's Durban July was the predominance of brightly coloured outfits inspired by the Stars of Africa theme and he wanted to encourage that aspect for this year's event.

He said the the hunt for the next theme usually began a day or two after the raceday.

The idea for this year's theme came as he was hosting international journalists on a game drive. “I was a bit early at the meeting point. To pass the time I was browsing a selection of books on wildlife that were at the reception desk and the brightest and most colourful book on the shelf was Butterflies of South Africa. The penny dropped,” he said.