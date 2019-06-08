First timer Claudia Mekgwe takes a selfie with Bongmusa Mthembu, Camille Herron and Fikile Mbuthuma at the press conference held at the Maharani Hotel in Durban. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - If comments by top athletes at Friday’s media briefing are anything to go by, some fast times can be expected in Sunday’s 94th running of the Comrades Marathon. At the Maharani Hotel on Durban’s beachfront, the epic ultra marathon’s top 10 male and female runners appeared ready for the starting line tomorrow.

KwaZulu-Natal’s favourite runner and three-time Comrades winner, Bongmusa Mthembu, remained humble while fans clamoured for a selfie with him.

The winner of the Two Oceans Marathon in April, Mthembu said: “I have never gone to the start saying ‘I will win’. I always say ‘I will compete’.

“I am not chasing anyone’s time. I am chasing my time and my legacy.”

If he wins again tomorrow, Mthembu will be forever remembered as a Comrades legend.

But it will be a hotly contested affair with the likes of 2015 up run winner Gift Kelehe, who said: “It’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be a hard, tough race. It’s anyone’s race.”

Zimbabwe’s Hatiwande Nyamande, who finished third and second in the last two up runs, is also ready.

Throw into the mix last year’s runner-up Joseph Mputhi and down run record holder David Gatebe, as well as Steve Way, who was third last year, and the likes of young runner Edward Mothibi and anything can happen on the day.

Among the female runners, last year’s winner Ann Ashworth said, “the best way to line up for Comrades is to be humble and terrified,” adding that Bruce Fordyce had advised her, “you win a title, but borrow a record”.

She will be up against American Camille Herron, who is back after missing last year’s race due to injury.

She won in 2017 and speaking to the media yesterday, Herron said, “I hope to be running quite a bit faster”.

“I am a lot healthier and fitter.”

Then there’s Gerda Steyn who’s in the form of her life and having taken the women’s title in April’s Two Oceans Marathon, said: “It’s going to be super exciting.

“We have seen a big rise in the calibre of athletes in the women’s race and I think it’s going to be fast and the race will start early on.”

KwaZulu-Natal’s Fikile Mbuthuma remained unperturbed by any of the big names, saying: “I’m not here to beat anyone, they have to beat me.”

While debutant Jenna Challenor said she was keeping her race plan “close to her heart”.

Adding in the likes of veteran Charne Bosman, Chrissie Wellington and Devon Yanko and the stage is set for a pulsating 87km of competitive running.

The Comrades Marathon starts at Durban City Hall at 5am tomorrow with the finishing line at Scottsville Racecourse in Pietermaritzburg.