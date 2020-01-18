Durban - The grieving brother of the man who was shot in the head at Clairwood Hospital last week has spoken out about his anger and distress over the killing.
This week the brother of the slain man spoke to the Independent on Saturday from Nigeria.
He said he wished he had the power to bring down the South African government for not providing proper security at the hospital his brother was in.
The victim was in hospital recovering from a gunshot to the abdomen in December.
The brother questioned why no security had been provided for his brother at the hospital until he recovered from his wounds.