Fatal shooting in hospital was a hit, says angry brother









Picture: Rudy and Peter Skitterians/Pixabay Durban - The grieving brother of the man who was shot in the head at Clairwood ­Hospital last week has spoken out about his anger and distress over the killing. This week the brother of the slain man spoke to the Independent on Saturday from Nigeria. He said he wished he had the power to bring down the South African government for not providing proper security at the hospital his brother was in. The victim was in hospital recovering from a gunshot to the abdomen in December. The brother questioned why no security had been provided for his brother at the hospital until he recovered from his wounds.

He said he suspected it was a hit and that the two gunmen went into the hospital to finish him off, suggesting they may have had “inside” help.

“Why are there no CCTV cameras in a government hospital?” he said.

The brother described the victim as a peaceful person who avoided getting himself into arguments, confrontations and fights.

Police confirmed that a foreign national was shot in the head at Clairwood hospital on January 10. The motive for the murder is not yet known.

The sister in charge of the ward on the evening of the shooting told the Independent on Saturday she was too traumatised to speak about the shooting.

She was still at home and under treatment.

Public Servants Association provincial manager Mlungisi Ndlovu said he had spoken to some of the staff who were on duty at the time of the shooting. He said they were depressed and feared for their lives, adding that some of them were on treatment for depression after the incident.

Ndlovu said his organisation demanded that all Clairwood staff be taken in for counselling sessions because they had been traumatised by the incident.

Other demands by the PSA included the suspension and investigation of on-site security services, adding that the government needed to in-source security services to build more capacity through advanced technology and prevent a situation of this nature occurring again.

Ndlovu said there should be surveillance cameras installed with strict access control, and called for the introduction of provincial risk and security plans to prevent a similar occurrence in other health facilities in the province.

Names of the deceased and his brother could not be disclosed because some relatives have not been informed of his death.