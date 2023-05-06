Father demands Varsity apology

Durban - Businessman Gora Abdoola this week gave Varsity College Durban North five days in which to apologise and give him an undertaking that actions taken during a raid in which his daughter and her friend were harassed and their life saving prescription medication seized, do not recur. Last week the institution held what it terms a “search and seizure” in which the campus was placed under lockdown and the personnel and sniffer dogs of a security company, Detector Dog, searched students for drugs.

Even though they declared their prescription medication, the two students said they were kept in a “holding area” with other students who were apparently in possession of recreational drugs. Security personnel also deleted footage of the operation from one of the student’s cell phones. In a letter sent to Varsity College Durban North on Tuesday, Abdoola, who is the executive chairman of the Lion Match company, said: “...simultaneously I demand a letter of apology for the behaviour of the security personal (sic) and staff of Varsity College. I require this within 5 working days of the date of this letter failing which I will launch an application in the High Court for an interdict. I also reserve my rights to claim damages and any other remedies.”

Abdoola said it was clear that both students suffered from severe illnesses and the manner in which they were treated could have led to “serious consequences and possible hospitalisation”. Abdoola wrote that carrying prescription medication was neither illegal nor unlawful and that neither student deserved to be detained, questioned, interrogated, accused, threatened or harassed. “At all times during this entire period of 2 hours of searching, harassing, shouting, taunting, threatening and taking away of cellphones and deleting of information and photos on the cellphones there was no South African Police presence. The dignity of the two students was impaired and their reputation was tattered. The risk of having a mental breakdown and seizures was a reality.”

In his response to Abdoola, Campus head Rajesh Chandarman said Abdoola’s concerns and requests were “well received and noted” and that the matter was escalated to their national office. Varsity College’s communications manager Sarnelia Mandapalli told the Independent on Saturday that the decision to conduct a search and seizure was never undertaken without serious consideration and consultation with various stakeholders, and that it was underpinned by their commitment to a safe campus environment. “As we do not conduct ‘drug raids’, we are only required to consult with SAPS should illegal substances be found for the purposes of handing over and destruction of these substances. Metro police and two officers from SAPS did visit the campus at around 3pm and were briefed on the day’s proceedings.”