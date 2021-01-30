Father, son and family pet drown in La Mercy surf

Durban - A 44-year-old father, his 14-year-old son and the family dog all drowned in rough surf at a beach in La Mercy yesterday afternoon, Friday.

The man’s 18-year-old son was also swept away in rip currents at the beach but managed to cling onto rocks and get back to shore.

Soon after midday, fishermen saw the father and son getting into difficulty in the surf while swimming at a beach along South Beach Road. They called Reaction Unit South Africa who sent reaction officers and medics to the beach.

Prem Balram of Reaction Unit SA said on arrival they found the older man in the surf. He was declared dead at the scene.

The dog’s lead and collar left on the sand.

The unit’s helicopter lifted off from Verulam and searched for the teenager. “After a brief low-level search, the pilot spotted the boy floating about 100m from where he entered the surf,” Balram said. “Paramedics retrieved the body of the teenager but he showed no signs of life and was declared dead.”