Fears for safety of female joggers as two robbed in Kingsburgh

Durban - Female joggers in Durban have been warned to be on high alert after two runners were robbed in Kingsburgh on Wednesday while they were out on the road. There have also been two recent incidents in Glenmore and Queensburgh. This is as the threat of catching Covid-19 while out exercising is also at the forefront of many joggers' minds, with an alarming surge in KZN infections this week while researchers fear the virus may be airborne resulting in its rapid spread. On Friday Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios confirmed the attack, saying the two women were jogging in the morning when a vehicle pulled up next to them. "Two female joggers were distracted by occupants in a passing car who stopped to ask for directions," Mathios said. "Two suspects then jumped out of the vehicle and grabbed the women's cellphones before getting back into the car and driving away." He added that there have been two previous incidents of female joggers being attacked in the Glenmore and Queensburgh area during June.

KZN Athletics Task Team member Steve Mkasi said with current lockdown regulations, runners need to adhere to the regulations to ensure they don't catch the virus, but at the same time ensure they are not targets for criminals. The current exercise lockdown regulations required runners to maintain social distancing and to avoid running in groups.

"It's not only an issue of muggings, but it's also dangerous out there as runners need to adhere to social distancing. We are pleading with runners to look at their safety. I think during this time, stay at home if possible.

"If you do feel you have to go out for a run, stay in your own neighbourhood and in close proximity to your home. Conceal your valuables and choose whether you need to run with your cellphone," said Mkasi, adding that robbers targeting runners will go for cellphones, jewellery and running shoes.

Well-known in Durban running circles, Pat Freeman who is a member of Stella Athletics Club in Glenwood, said she was aware of the attack on the runner in Glenmore.

She said while female joggers should run at the same time as a couple of other runners, they must run well spaced out to adhere to lockdown regulations by ensuring social distancing and by not forming a group. In this way the runners would be within sight of one another.

"These are frustrating times, lockdown rules must be obeyed and safety must come first. Try not to run on your own, but space out properly and definitely do not run in the dark," said Freeman.

Lockdown exercise regulations allow for jogging between 6am and 6pm, which includes an hour of darkness in both the morning and evening. Exercising in groups is restricted.

Veteran Durban runner and Hillcrest resident Craig Dennill said while there have been no reports of attacks in the Highway area, there are lots of female runners on the roads.

"During lockdown, I've seen a lot more runners with earphones and they would not hear anyone coming. It's easy to grab a phone. There are opportunists out there and I think we may see an increase in opportunistic crime,

"Try and run facing the traffic, in a well lit area and don't be a creature of habit, change your route and be vigilant," he said.

Another well-known runner, Dean White from the Beloved Long Run running group and an honorary life member of Queensburgh Harriers Running Club, said he was aware of the incident in Queensburgh.

White said under lockdown regulations, it was safer for female runners to meet in a public area such as a shopping car park. "Run along routes which are less likely to be isolated, conceal a cellphone and don't wear any jewellery. Runners must be more vigilant, be aware of loiterers," said White.

Meanwhile cyclists in Durban also face the terror of being mugged.

Freelance photographer John Robinson said he had been threatened near South Coast Road but a Good Samaritan came to his rescue.

Robinson was cycling home on a Friday night two weeks ago from the beachfront to Woodlands when two men apprehended him and tried to snatch his cell phone.

"One of them threatened to 'poke' me with a knife," he said.

A scuffle ensued, interrupted by the employee of a truck washing depot who called out at the two 'get away from him', Robinson recalled.

The Good Samaritan "looked at me through rimless glasses and said, 'come in here, they won’t follow you in'."

Cyclists are encouraged to ride in groups of no more than four to avoid gathering in numbers that could be dangerous in terms of Covid-19, said Aroon Patel, convenor of the eThekwini Cycle Safe Forum.

He said the natural distance of around two metres between cyclists amounted to satisfactory social distancing.

On the crime front, he said muggings and hold ups did not appear to a problem in Durban recently and solo cycling was discouraged.