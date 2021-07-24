Feeling locked down? Get out and get fit

David Hancocks of Durban’s Amblers Hiking Club tells how despite the looting last week, the city’s keen hikers still got out into the great outdoors. The planned hike to Cato Ridge was cancelled because looters were still trying to set fire to the local airstrip.

“The probability existed that the fires could move directly into our hike path and we wished to avoid both the conflict and the fire,” he says. Instead the club hiked at Giba Gorge. “After carefully negotiating our way through the sea of Pick n Pay warehouse trolleys abandoned along the road to Giba, calm prevailed in the entire area,” he said.

“We hiked to retrieve the old bridge washed away in last year’s flood. Sadly one of the support beams is broken beyond repair and will need to be replaced. The remainder of the bridge is usable and will be needed come the spring rains. “The park after the riots was the quietest I’ve ever seen and so we took the opportunity to hike some of the super extraordinary steep downhill mountain bike trails – except we hiked them uphill. Then we retired to Umfula café for their best-ever pizzas,” he said This weekend the club is doing a weekend hike, climbing Inhlosane in the Dargle area, but regular Sunday afternoon hikes resume from August 1, when there will be a hike of the Umgeni River at 2pm. Meet at the Green Hub for a hike up and down the river banks. Bring your binoculars to take in the spectacular bird life.

On August 8 there’s a hike to eMdloti Beach from the uMhlanga/Hawaan Forest. Meet at Umdloti Beach at the main traffic circle at 9.30am. Walk the forest and the beach and the enjoy lunch at the Bush Tavern. At 2pm on August 15 the group is back at Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park for a new hike through the forests and streams of the valley. Takeaway pizzas afterwards. For all hiking details, contact David at 072 615 0559. The club also runs regular Wednesday hikes for beginners at Giba Gorge at 8am. Contact Mandy at 083 235 6123. Because of Covid-19 regulations, hikes for now are for members only. Membership is R150 a year for a family and new members are welcome.