Feisty Durban activist is on a mission

Durban - Desiree Laverne is a self-confessed dog thief. As a child she used to steal the pets of her well-heeled neighbours in Constantia Kloof, Gauteng, thinking she could give them a better home.

Today she is a fiery environmental and climate justice activist representing Greenpeace in Durban. When not organising protests, she can be found online trying to change the world one tweet at a time. Desiree Laverne is a Greenpeace volunteer and the organisation’s spokesperson in Durban. Picture: Wendy Jasson da Costa Even though she is terrified of heights, Desiree Laverne and fellow Greenpeace volunteers scaled the cooling towers in Orlando, Soweto, to protest against fossil fuels. Rickety scaffolding is no barrier when Greenpeace activists want to get their message across. When the Independent on Saturday met up with her this week, she was waiting to hear if another round of protest action was needed to prevent Shell from undertaking seismic blasting along the Wild Coast to determine if there is oil and gas.

“They call it a seismic survey, as if it is something that you do with a pen and paper,” she said angrily. “What about the marine life and what about the livelihoods of coastal communities and the traditions that will be affected because some people believe that after death the ancestors return to the ocean?” While the Gqebera High Court has reserved judgment in the matter to have Shell’s exploration rights reviewed, it is not the only issue in which Laverne is involved. She says at the age of 58, when most women are preparing to be grandmothers, she has volunteered to be a Greenpeace climber. Despite her fear of heights she has been trained to scale buildings and other structures up to six storeys high.

This is because when she and her fellow activists want to prove a point or display huge banners, they climb buildings, scaffolding, floodlights and anything else that can be used to further their cause. So far she has been up the cooling towers in Orlando, Soweto, rickety scaffoldings and several tall buildings. Although they use helmets, harnesses, gloves and rope, Laverne says it’s still terrifying, but she won’t stop because she has a mission.

“I’m prepared to risk anything if it can change one person’s life. I also think we don’t know our limits, so we need to push ourselves,” she said. In February 2020, Laverne and five other Greenpeace activists, all clad in superhero outfits, ran on to the SuperSport Park cricket pitch in Johannesburg during a T20 match between South Africa and England. While they distracted the players and the crowd, one “superhero” ran up to Proteas captain Quinton de Kock and gave him an air pollution mask.

The action was aimed at highlighting a Greenpeace report which focused on the impact which the burning of fossil fuels had on the environment. “We were arrested and thrown into jail but the charges were eventually dropped,” she laughs. After the death of her parents, Laverne used her substantial inheritance to rescue horses. She leased a smallholding on the outskirts of Johannesburg and at one stage had 42 horses which she had rehabilitated and cared for before finding new homes for them.

Even her private life is testimony to her refusal to steer away from controversy. In the early ’90s she visited her sister who ran a modelling agency in Durban and was asked to help search for “talent”. That’s when she met her ex-husband, and says she again broke barriers as a white Afrikaans woman when she married him and converted to Islam to fit in with his family in Wentworth.

“He was very nice looking in uniform,” she laughs. However, her yearning to be in the bush and among animals launched her career in environmental activism. She says just like the rhino, which is her “spirit animal”, she is domineering and wants to be left alone and nature gives her that freedom. In Durban, her biggest concern is the air and water pollution taking place.

Laverne says those in positions of authority in government as well as private companies must be pressured to ensure that they do what is right for people’s health and the environment. She believes too many people are profiting from the destruction of the Earth and they should be stopped. In other areas like Zululand, schools were built next to coal mines without any concern for the affect on the children’s health.