Fiddler Femmes

Published Nov 3, 2024

Violin Girls are like regular girls, but way cooler! Hamming it up retro style at Juke’s Pizza in Westville are Jane Magner, who together with husband Liam, form electronic / dance duo, Veranda Panda and Ekaterina Sinelnikova, who plays second violin with the KZN Philharmonic.

The KZN Phil is one week into a three-week Spring Season taking place over the next two Thursdays, November 7 and 14, at 7pm in the Playhouse Opera. A carefully curated selection of pieces have been chosen for the season, all with a musical spring in their step. (Quicket)

Veranda Panda and MacBob (Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy) open Retro Fest, the high-octane musical comedy show honouring the fabulous festivals of 80’s youth to kick off the year-end party season, at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre on UKZN campus until 17 November 17. (Webtickets). Picture: Shelley Kjonstad Independent Newspapers

