Fiddler Femmes

Violin Girls are like regular girls, but way cooler! Hamming it up retro style at Juke’s Pizza in Westville are Jane Magner, who together with husband Liam, form electronic / dance duo, Veranda Panda and Ekaterina Sinelnikova, who plays second violin with the KZN Philharmonic.

The KZN Phil is one week into a three-week Spring Season taking place over the next two Thursdays, November 7 and 14, at 7pm in the Playhouse Opera. A carefully curated selection of pieces have been chosen for the season, all with a musical spring in their step. (Quicket)