Durban will join global volunteers for the annual International Coastal Clean-up of beaches, rivers, waterways and coasts. “Green Buddies Environmental Club was established with the aim of spreading environmental awareness and improving the livelihoods of communities. We focus on the improvement of the social and natural environments in the community of KZN and we soon hope to take our projects to a national level,” said Green Buddies Environmental Club chairperson Ashlin Ellan.

“We are committed to fostering environmental awareness, sustainability, and responsible citizenship among the youth. Our programme aims to equip students with the knowledge, skills and passion needed to become environmentally conscious individuals who actively contribute to a healthier planet,” he added. Since 2016, the organisation has been improving livelihoods and communities through community clean-ups, river and beach clean-ups, sustainable exhibitions, outreach drives and poverty alleviation programs, environmental education and forging partnerships with other organisations that have similar interests. Ellan said participants would not only be cleaning up, but also documenting and categorising collected items. They use this data to better understand the sources and impacts of marine debris and to advocate for policies and actions to reduce pollution in oceans and coastal areas.

The International Coastal Clean-up is an annual event organised by the Ocean Conservancy, a non-profit environmental organisation. Volunteers around the world clean up and remove trash and debris from beaches, coastlines and waterways. The event aims to raise awareness about the importance of preserving and protecting coastal environments, as well as to collect data on the types and quantities of marine debris found. The Durban clean-up will take place on September 16 at Blue Lagoon Beach. Green Buddies Environmental Club and KZN Beach Clean Up will be joined by Cleansing and Solid Waste (formerly known as DSW), UKZN Westville Hindu Students Association, UKZN Golden Key Society, Youth4MPAS, S.E.A.L.S, Fridays For Future, Zero Waste Durban and Zero Waste Foundation, Greenpeace Durban, Sri Sathya Sai International Organisation, Varsity College Durban North, International Association for Impact Assessment South Africa (IAIASA) Student Branch and various schools including Avoca Primary School, Highstone Primary School, Palmcroft Primary School and Atholton Primary School. Ellan said the meeting point would be at Blue Lagoon Beach Pier and they intend to clean around the precinct of the pier. The clean-up is scheduled to start at 9am and equipment such as gloves and bags would be provided. He suggested participants should bring water bottles and sunscreen.