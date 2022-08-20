Final prep for Comrades after two-year gap

Durban - Intense final planning and road checks are under way to ensure that Comrades Marathon runners don't feel they’re on an obstacle course when they take to the road next Sunday. After a forced two-year break because of Covid-19, thousands of runners from around the world will gather in Pietermaritzburg to test their mettle in the 89km ultramarathon down run to Durban on August 28.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Comrades Marathon Association said it was doing everything possible to ensure the runners’ safety, including around the ongoing roadworks on the N3 highway, At least 44 potholes had been spotted on various parts of the route and the responsible municipalities will ensure they are fixed in time. Comrades Marathon Association race director Rowyn James said where the potholes were not fixed, they would step in.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We’ve been working extensively with the various engineers and the department of transport to get them filled, so that’s about done,” said James. A final inspection would be done next Saturday afternoon and the Association will fill any remaining potholes with compacted sand “so they are safe to run over without anybody twisting an ankle”. James said ongoing roadworks on the N3 would be halted on Wednesday evening and resume the following Tuesday.

Story continues below Advertisement

He warned that there would be serious congestion on the road in the morning before the start of the Comrades because many runners would be dropped off by family and friends in Pietermaritzburg for the start. He said there were continuous concrete barriers on each side of the highway and while the N3 would remain open in both directions, only the Cato Ridge offramp was open to spectators because that was where the roadworks end. The Association’s marketing manager Delaine Cools said after a two-year break this year’s race had special meaning for all the runners and staff.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The 95th Comrades is going to be extra special, seeing that we were not able to host the centenary edition of the race last year. There is much to be excited about and we wish the runners, supporters, spectators and volunteers a wonderful race day and invite all South Africans to share in the camaraderie and goodwill of the Comrades Marathon next Sunday,” said Cools. The first Comrades Marathon took place on May 24, 1921, when 34 runners ran from the Pietermaritzburg City Hall to Durban to commemorate the spirit and the camaraderie of the soldiers who had fought in World War I. Capes flowing, from left, Mahesh Ratanjee, Nqobile Mac Khoza, David Williams and Ziaad Hoosen are running Comrades as Community Chest Superheroes. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) This year, first time Comrades runner Nqobile Mac Khoza will be braving the elements in a superhero outfit to raise funds for the Community Chest.

He said given the amount of effort that went into training he wanted to make it count. “The other reason is that there is so much negativity so I said let’s add a bit of good to the world.” The Independent on Saturday will have the race and route details in our paper and our website next week.