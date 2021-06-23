History was literally dug up when a paving stone at Michaelhouse was lifted ahead of the school’s 125th anniversary, revealing pages from a 94-year-old newspaper. The front page and a business page were found when paving was lifted during construction work on developments to commemorate the Midlands school’s 125th anniversary in August.

The 1927 issue reported on “today’s middle rates of exchange” against an illegible amount of the still-existing pound Sterling. With the advent of the euro, the names of many old European currencies now belong to history. History, literally dug up, at Michaelhouse. The 1927 copy of newspaper pages found under a paving stone lifted in preparation for construction during renovations ahead of the Midlands school’s 125th anniversary in August. From Paris came the news that it was 124.03 francs, Amsterdam 12.073 florins, Italy (not Rome) 90.03 lire. Then there’s repeated mention of Reich marks from Berlin, which on one occasion appears to be misspelt at “Rich” marks. What’s a belga?

“A mid-20th century Belgian gold currency worth five Belgian francs,” according to Wikipedia. Belgium discontinued using its franc when it switched over to the euro, in 2002, as did France and Luxembourg, leaving only the Swiss franc in use on the continent. However, that currency name lives on in Africa where various currencies called francs are used in most Francophone countries.

Exchange rates back in the day set out on a newspaper page that has been hiding under a paving stone at Michaelhouse for 94 years. Remnants of legibility on the masthead indicate that the 1927 newspaper is the Mirror, perhaps the Daily Mirror founded in 1903, which is still produced in Britain. Senior prefect, Kwande Dhlomo, is scheduled to place a letter under a paving stone once new developments to mark the 125th anniversary are done, said school’s head of marketing, Murray Witherspoon. The statue, which is already in place in front of the school and includes a fountain, is the work of old boy, Robbie Leggat, a sculptor from Knysna.