Finding a car licence disc renewal point made easy

Durban - Renewing your car’s licence disc in Durban could turn into a logistical nightmare after several post offices, such as the Bluff and Southway Mall, discontinued this public service. Metro police spokesperson Boysie Zungu said car owners had a grace period of 21 days to renew their discs after they expired.

He said once the 21 days were up, however, they would be fined. Lately, several retail stores have also advertised that they offer this service, but they charge the car licence disc renewal fee as well as service charges. In some instances motorists can also apply online and have the disc posted to them.

However, Zungu said there are a number of places in eThekwini Municipality where the discs can be renewed and received immediately. The opening and closing times of these places differ. Zungu said vehicle owners can have their discs renewed at the following venues:

Durban Central Post Office in Dr Pixley KaSeme (West) Street. Umbilo Motor Licensing in Stellawood Road, Umbilo. Rossburgh Testing Grounds in Titren Road, Rossburgh.

Goble Road Motor Vehicle Licensing Office, Morningside. Pinetown Motor Licensing Department in Stockville Road & Richmond Road. Redhill Post Office, North Coast Road, Durban North.