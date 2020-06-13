Fire leaves Durban shack dwellers destitute

Durban - Scores of shack dwellers lost all they owned when a fire ripped through the Lacey Street informal settlement in Sydenham just after lunchtime yesterday. They sat looking forlornly at the ashes after firefighters had dowsed the flames, wondering where they would spend the night and how they would get their next meal. “I heard people screaming ‘fire, fire’ while I was working, doing woodwork, outside an mjondolo (shack),” said Gcini Pakhati. “We started to fight the flames with water, but they were too powerful.” His family got out with the clothes they were wearing and a fridge.

Shacks that stood firm in the dense settlement are already jam-packed with between eight and 10 people living in them.

Mattresses, clothes and pieces of furniture lay in heaps on the muddy ground, sometimes getting saturated by streams of water that had done its work quelling the flames.

Their owners stood watch over them. In some cases, volunteers protected the possessions of people who hadn't yet arrived home from work against maparras (thieves).

Joe Maema, originally from Limpopo, and Phakahi Ngcubane, from Zimbabwe, shovelled through glowing coals in what was left of their shack, hoping to find rand notes that had not been charred.

“This is like my bank,” said Maema, a street tailor specialising in upholstery work.

“Every day, I go into town to buy material because I always need stock.”

He was concerned about the eight children that lived in the shack.

“We have nowhere to sleep.”

Howard Ncube uttered an unamused, nervous laugh when he showed the Independent on Saturday the remains of his home, including a charred bicycle.

“I have no idea where the eight from my mjondolo and the five from the one I rent out will sleep.”

Thobile Nyembe told of how, on hearing of the approaching fire, she escaped with her children and house mates to an open place. She lived in Lacey Road since 1996.

Malawian Nonso Samado stood holding his 21-month-old child, Aysha, who was wrapped in a blanket - one of five of his offspring who, like him and his South African wife, had suddenly become destitute.

Calls from a mosque drifted through the air as Durban University of Technology horticulture student Ngcamu Mompumelolo, from Richmond in the Midlands, described how the wind brought the fire in the direction of her shack.

However, it was spared from being razed, so she will be able to continue doing her course online during lockdown, in a shack shared by three families under normal circumstances.

Charmaine Clayton, DA councillor for Ward 31, who was at the scene, could not be reached by phone for comment and Donovan Zunckel, who introduced himself as a community chairperson, said he had made contact with her about the fire.

Fellow councillor Hassan Haniff said clothing and meals would be organised today.

eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said that under no circumstances would eThekwini, as a caring city, turn their back on the victims of the fire and would “pull out all stops”.

He called on residents of informal settlements to be careful not to leave winter fires unattended.