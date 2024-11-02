Fireworks keep animal rescuers busy

Animal rescuers have been busy helping animals terrified by fireworks and urge people to be considerate of other humans and animals alike when using loud bangs. Animal Antics director and co-founder Sam Dewet with Ally Du Plessis said they had picked up five dogs on Thursday night.

The non-profit organisation in Botha’s Hill rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes cats and dogs. They carried out patrols on Thursday between Queensburgh and Chatsworth picking up terrified animals. They also created WhatsApp group to include other volunteers. “If we pick up a lost dog, we put a photo on that group, with where we picked them up from and where they are being taken to, for example, the SPCA. People on the group then post that on Facebook, their WhatsApp groups and other platforms,” said Dewet.

She said some sedatives been given to dogs were not effective and they jumped through windows and over fences, sometimes getting injured. She added that they were also able to administer calming tablets to other dogs which also required them. They were also on patrol last night.

Brigitte Ferguson, from the Kloof and Highway SPCA, carrying a cat and dog. Picture: Supplied “Fireworks on any occasion are terrifying for animals and for people with disabilities, autism, the elderly and those with PTSD. Loud bangs affect these people tremendously and it would be nice if people were a bit more considerate about other people and animals around them. “We cannot give the wildlife medication to calm them so they fly in fear and run in front of cars,” she said. Kloof and Highway SPCA marketing and public relations manager Brigette Ferguson said the organisation was busy on Thursday evening, with their inspectorate team on standby and their kennels open for admissions.

She said their SPCA admitted 12 dogs and four cats on Thursday and four dogs were admitted yesterday (Friday). Three dogs were claimed by their owners and 10 owners reported their pets missing. “Sadly, the animals who made it to our SPCA are the lucky ones. There are many who did not and we were saddened to see the many hadedas flying in fear over our heads. “We applaud those who opted for the fireworks without the bangs. On behalf of all the animals, domestic and wild, thank you,” said Ferguson.