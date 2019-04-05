The Berg could see the first snows of the season on Friday.

Durban - It's time to wrap up warm today as the first real snow of the season is predicted to fall on the high Drakensberg this afternoon and evening. According to Snow Report SA up to 25cm of snow is indicated for the high-peaks on Friday. However Snow Report stressed it was not expecting any low-level snow.

"We've been watching the data for a few days now and we think it's now showing enough stability to put out a forecast, although things can still change," Snow Report SA said in a Fecebook post. "For now though we're seeing upwards of 10cm on the high-peaks across much of the northern, central and southern Drakensberg. We have seen a fair amount of volatility in the data though, with up to 23cm still being indicated in the early update on Friday.

"Our forecast for snow in the Drakensberg for later today remains valid. There does appear to be a slight reduction in the snow levels for the northern berg but we're seeing increased levels in the southern berg, with up to 25cm indicated for the high-peaks. We're not expecting any low-level snow."

A graphic from Snow Report SA showing where snow is predicted on the Berg

Snow Report SA also said a tiny slither of eastern Free State could also get a dusting of snow, and that Underberg would certainly feel a chill throughout Friday. But the best of the snowfall would "be way up high".

While Durbanites probably don't need to bring out the winter woolies yet, with temperatures predicted at 19º/23ºC, according to AccuWeather, the picture inland is a lot chillier. Pietermaritzburg will experience a cool 14º/19ºC, while Underberg faces temperatures of 8º/14ºC, Mooi River 11º/17ºC, Bergville 13º/18ºC, and Kokstad 10º/14ºC. Rain is predicted throughout the province throughout the day.