Fishing day to let wheelchair-bound people get out

Durban - There’s nothing someone who is wheelchair-bound loves more than an outing, according to Yster Smal, organiser of a fishing day for such folk at the Nelson Mandela Cruise Terminal on May 23. “If we can put a smile on their faces all day, we will have been successful,” said Smal whose social group, Ramcat Fishing, has hosted such events at Irene, near Pretoria, in the past.

He started the initiative to help old army mates who had been injured in combat. “I began to assist them with accommodation and with clothes. But they all ended up having one message in common, ‘take me out somewhere’.” Smal’s association with wheelchair-bound people expanded as he started meeting people who had landed up in wheelchairs because of rugby injuries.

“Then came the motorbike guys and those who had dived into pools without water. Now there are also the victims of hijackings.” He invites able-bodied people to join in on the day, not just to fish but also to sponsor someone in a wheelchair. Smal implored: “Parents, bring your children. They don’t listen to what you tell them, they watch what you do and they copy you. Bring them along, show them how to ‘do’ charity by casting a line for someone, chatting to that person in a wheelchair or taking them a cooldrink.”