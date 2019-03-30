Picture: Danie van der Lith/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Durban - The Durban Commercial Crimes Court sentenced five learner licence applicants to five years in jail, or a R5 000 fine for bribing licence examiners. The five were arrested at uMngeni Licensing Office in Howick last year in a Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and Hawks anti-corruption crackdown.

It resulted in the arrest of 15 people, including six officials and nine applicants.

A driving school operator, who is alleged to be an intermediary in the fraudulent transactions, was arrested two weeks ago.

Five of the nine applicants, Nokukhanya Gcabashe, Makhosi Mbokazi, Zwelihle Mzimela, Melusi Dlamini and Nobuhle Mbali, pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud and were sentenced to five years in jail, or a R5 000 fine. Half of the sentence was suspended for five years.

The convicted applicants will now have a criminal record.

The case against their co-accused, Siyabonga Mlotshwa, Alex Nzama, Mbuyiselwa Zondi and Nhlanhla Zondi, was postponed to April 24, when they are expected to plead.

These officials' trial is set to start on June 24 in the same court.

The driving school operator is expected to appear in court next month.

RTMC CEO Makhosini Msibi said the conviction was a victory in the battle against corruption.

“This should send a message to the public that crime does not pay,” he said.

The CEO added that the convictions would boost efforts to improve safety and reduce fatalities on the road over Easter.

Msibi said investigations into corruption at the Howick office were not concluded and more arrests could be expected.