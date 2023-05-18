Durban - As society continues to digitalise, so do criminals. People love sharing their information online and connecting with the world. This lays the perfect foundation for criminals to pounce on their prey and feast on information to perform criminal acts. The same applies to businesses. Their websites are vulnerable to activities such as fraud and money laundering.

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at cybersecurity company Performanta, Gerhard Swart, said that criminals would use bots to identify security weaknesses. He said that some specialise in breaching while others extract information and extort funds/extract payment from victims. ‘’The most common attitude I encounter at a breached company is 'Why me’? The owners often think it's personal, that they were targeted for specific reasons. There are definitely reasons that make a target more appealing to criminals, but in almost all cases, companies were attacked because their security was lacking. It's as simple as that: the bad guys found a gap and exploited it. So, it's logical to make your business as unattractive a target as possible,’’ says Swart. The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) estimates that cybercrime costs the South African economy R2.2 billion annually, much of which is from targeting individuals and small businesses.