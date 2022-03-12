Five women who ’broke’ science moulds

Maggie Villiger Behind some of the most fascinating scientific discoveries and innovations are women whose names might not be familiar but whose stories are worth knowing.

Of course, there are far too many to all fit on one list. But here are five profiles from The Conversation’s archive that highlight the brilliance, grit and unique perspectives of five women who worked in geo sciences, maths, ornithology, pharmacology and physics during the 20th century. Revealing and mapping the ocean floor As late as the 1950s, wrote Wesleyan University geo scientist Suzanne O Connell, “many scientists assumed the seabed was featureless”.

Enter Marie Tharp. In 1957, she and her research partner Bruce Heezen started publishing detailed hand-drawn maps of the ocean floor, complete with rugged mountains, valleys and deep trenches. Born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Tharp studied English and music in college. But then, in 1943, she enrolled in a University of Michigan Master’s degree programme designed to train women to be petroleum geologists during World War II. “Girls were needed to fill the jobs left open because the guys were off fighting,” Tharp later recalled. Tharp, a geologist and oceanographer, worked for an oil company in Oklahoma but sought a geology job at Columbia University in 1948. Women couldn’t go on research ships, but Tharp could draft and was hired to assist male graduate students.

Aboard research ships, she would carefully record the depth of the ocean, point by point, using sonar. One of her innovations was to translate this data into topographical sketches of what the seafloor looked like. Her discovery of a rift valley in the North Atlantic shook the world of geology – her supervisor on the ship dismissed her idea as “girl talk,” and Jacques Cousteau was determined to prove her wrong. But she was right, and her insight was a key contribution to plate tectonic theory. That’s part of why, O Connell writes, “I believe Tharp should be as famous as Jane Goodall or Neil Armstrong”. Margaret Morse Nice studying a nest of baby field sparrows in 1956. Sympathetic observation of bird behaviour Margaret Morse Nice was a field biologist who got into the minds of her study subjects to garner new insights into animal behaviour. Most famously, she observed song sparrows in the 1920s and ‘30s.

Rochester Institute of Technology professor of science, technology and society Kristoffer Whitney recounted what Nice called her “phenomenological method”, acknowledging the obvious “affection and anthropomorphism” you can see in her descriptions. “When I first studied the Song Sparrows,” Nice wrote, “I had looked upon Song Sparrow 4M as a truculent, meddlesome neighbour; but … I discovered him to be a delightful bird, spirited, an accomplished songster and a devoted father.” Despite earning no advanced degrees and being considered an amateur, Nice promoted innovations like the “use of coloured leg bands to distinguish individual birds”, gained the respect of her better-known peers and enjoyed a long, successful career.

Tu Youyou in a pharmacology lab with a colleague in the 1950s. Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images Searching for a cure to malaria At the height of China’s Cultural Revolution, a young scientist named Tu Youyou headed a covert operation called Project 523 under military supervision. One of her team’s goals was to identify and systematically test substances used in traditional Chinese medicine in an effort to vanquish chloroquine-resistant malaria. Historian Jia-Chen Fu described how “contrary to popular assumptions that Maoist China was summarily against science and scientists, the Communist party-state needed the scientific elite for certain political and practical purposes”. Tu followed a hunch about how to extract an antimalarial compound from the qinghao or artemisia plant. By 1971, her team had successfully “obtained a non-toxic and neutral extract that was called qinghaosu or artemisinin”. In 2015, she was honoured with a Nobel Prize.

Albert Einstein called Emmy Noether a ’creative mathematical genius’ in her obituary. A mathematician who wouldn’t be diverted Not everyone gets called a “creative mathematical genius” by Albert Einstein. But Emmy Noether did. Writing her obituary in 1935, he described her as a “creative mathematical genius” who – despite “unselfish, significant work over a period of many years” – did not get the recognition she deserved. Noether made groundbreaking contributions to mathematics at a time when women were barred from academia and when Jewish people like herself faced persecution in Nazi Germany, where she lived.

Noether’s landmark paper on ring theory, a branch of theoretical mathematics, is still fascinating and challenging mathematicians today. In 1903 – a few years after Noether graduated from a high school for girls – Erlangen University started to let women enrol. Noether signed up and eventually earned her doctorate in mathematics there. For a while, Noether supervised doctoral students without pay and taught university courses listed under the name of a male colleague. All the while, she conducted her own research in theoretical physics, contributing to Einstein’s theory of relativity. Her most revolutionary work was in ring theory and is still pondered by mathematicians today.

Noether died less than two years after emigrating to the US to escape the Nazis. A 2021 US postage stamp featuring Chien-Shiung Wu. Testing nuclear theories one by one While sometimes called the “Chinese Marie Curie” in her home country, nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu is less well-known in the US, where she did the bulk of her work. Rutgers University-Newark physicist Xuejian Wu considered Chien-Shiung Wu (no relation) “an icon” who inspired his own career path. As a grad student, Wu travelled by steamship to California in 1936, where she fell in love with atomic nuclei research at UC Berkeley, home of a brand new cyclotron. She worked on the Manhattan Project during World War II.