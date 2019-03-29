Durban - The Durban Commercial Crimes Court sentenced five learner licence applicants to five years imprisonment or a R5 000 fine for bribing licence examiners to obtain learner licences through fraudulent means. The five were arrested at uMngeni Licensing Office in Howick last year as part of an anti-corruption crackdown by the National Traffic Anti-Corruption Unit of the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the Hawks.

The crackdown resulted in the arrest of 15 people including six officials and nine applicants. A driving school operator, who is alleged to be an intermediary who facilitated the fraudulent transactions, was arrested two weeks ago.

Five of the nine applicants - Nokukhanya Gcabashe, Makhosi Mbokazi, Zwelihle Mzimela, Melusi Dlamini and Nobuhle Mbali - pleaded guilty to a charge of fraud and were sentenced to five years imprisonment or a R5 000 fine. Half of the sentence was suspended for five years. The convicted applicants would now have a criminal record.

The case against their co-accused, Siyabonga Mlotshwa, Alex Nzama, Mbuyiselwa Zondi and Nhlanhla Zondi was postponed to April 24 when they are expected to plead. The trial of the officials is set to start on June 24 in the same court. The driving school operator is expected to appear in court next month.

Road Traffic Management Corporation CEO Makhosini Msibi said the conviction was a victory in the battle against corruption. “This should send a message to the public that crime does not pay,” he said.

He added that the convictions would boost efforts to improve safety and reduce fatalities over the forthcoming Easter period.

He said investigations into corruption at the Howick office have not been concluded and more arrests can be expected.