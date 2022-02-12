Flip-flop and slip some help to Choc

Durban - When 5-year-old Camdyn Keswell was diagnosed with cancer, his mom Tamsyn said she “literally wanted to die”. Looking back on their journey, she praised “the beautiful Choc ladies” and the Childhood Cancer Foundation South Africa for their support.

In November 2014, Camdyn, now 12, was taken to a local hospital when he had unexplained fevers, loss of appetite and a distended abdomen. Keswell said at first Camdyn had been misdiagnosed at the hospital and a month later he was getting worse. “In December we rushed him back and he was diagnosed with ’something serious’, but they still could not confirm what it was until the necessary testing was done.

“We were whisked off to another hospital where we stayed for one week and tests were being done daily, but there was still no definite diagnosis,” said Keswell. She said on the fifth day, Camdyn was transferred to Albert Luthuli Hospital where a biopsy was done and it was confirmed that he had cancer of the kidneys. Known as Wilms’ tumour or nephroblastoma, it is one of the most common cancers affecting children. “My heart sank, I wanted to literally die,” she said.

“We were taken up to the ward where I met quite a few kids with a similar diagnosis. The next day my son was started on chemotherapy to try to shrink the tumour and then after four weeks of chemotherapy he had major surgery to remove the tumour and the right kidney,” said Keswell. After his surgery in January 2015, Camdyn went to high care, where he was diagnosed with stage three favourable histology, which meant six days of radiation and six months of chemotherapy. “Camdyn went into remission on September 1 of the same year and has stayed cancer-free ever since.

“He is doing well and thriving, he handled everything like a true champ and a hero that he is,” said Keswell. “Camdyn has always been a fun little guy growing up. He enjoys his food, loves playing outside in the sand and has a very inquisitive mind,” said Keswell. She said although life was difficult after the diagnosis, she was eternally grateful for the support she received from Choc.

“Back when my boy was admitted at Albert Luthuli Hospital, I met the beautiful ladies at Choc House when I stayed there while my boy was admitted. “They were the most loving, caring, sympathetic and heart-warming ladies I have ever met. They spoke to me with compassion and listened to me as I vented and cried. “They helped with toiletries and food for my son and myself, and also gave beautiful gifts to him and his siblings,” said Keswell.

She said being Camdyn’s mom had taught her how to live life and love it and had given her a new outlook on life filled with hope. To help Choc Foundation SA give the same support to other children and their families through their cancer journeys, Choc is holding Flip Flop Day 2022 on Friday. Buy a Flip-Flop Day sticker at www.choc.or.za or pop in to your local PNA or Tekkie Town store.