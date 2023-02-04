Flip-flopping plastic into art

Eugene Komboye, a Nigerian artist, is turning discarded plastic flip-flop sandals into colourful portraits in an effort to help clean up the environment in a country where plastic pollution is prevalent.

What started as an assignment in college in 2017, has become a full time job for Komboye, whose studio in the city of Abeokuta in the south-west state of Ogun now trains aspiring artists who want to follow in his footsteps and create flip-flop portraits.