Floating hospital docks in Durban

Durban - A floating hospital has sailed into Durban harbour, where it will undergo extensive repairs and upgrades over the next few months to prolong its life. The Africa Mercy, which provides specialist surgical procedures to citizens of various African countries, is expected to be here until December, with a stopover in East London, before making its way to Madagascar for its next assignment.

Mercy Ships’ South Africa director Brenda van Straten said that normally, the Africa Mercy had a crew of 400 people, but only 66 were on board while the refit project was under way. She said while some of the crew members had taken leave, others were serving on their new ship, Global Mercy, which is currently in Tenerife before it heads for Sierra Leone. Apart from life-changing operations, Mercy Ships also develop and upgrade the skills of medical professionals wherever they are. “We hope to do ourselves out of a job so there won’t be a need for ships,” said Van Straten.

Through their work, they “completely transform” people’s lives, as well as their own, said Van Straten, who has been with Mercy Ships for 27 years. “Once I was on the ship, I knew this was it. It’s hard to leave,” she said. While work on board is under way, Mercy Ships will engage in medical capacity building to hone the skills of medical professionals in the country. Van Staten said they would conduct eight Safer Anaesthetics From Education (SAFE) courses in South Africa, one a paediatric anaesthetics course in Pietermaritzburg next week. She said they served communities in West Africa and Madagascar by performing free surgeries, which include the removal of mass tumours, face and neck tumours, hernias, goitres, orthopaedic surgery, cleft lip and cleft palate surgery, as well as operations related to women’s health.

“We have country engagement teams working with governments and hospitals finding people that fit our criteria,” she said. The Africa Mercy crew consists of volunteers in a wide variety of fields who give of their time and skills to improve the health and lives of others. Some doctors were on board for a short stint while others, including non-medical crew, stayed on for many months or even years. The upgrades to the seaborne hospital include modernising the galley, upgrading the elevator system, replacing the current phone system and remodelling several cabin spaces. A major overhaul of the IT system will also be done to provide seamless communication and co-ordination between the Africa Mercy and the Global Mercy, said Van Staten.