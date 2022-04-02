Food for the soul

Durban - Shuayb McEwan joins young congregants of Musjidus Salaam (Musgrave) in St Thomas Road, which opened a year ago today, in wishing Muslims well over the month of Ramadaan, which commences this weekend.

The mosque’s theme for Ramadaan 2022 is “The journey of the soul”, which will be discussed daily after morning prayers. Next to McEwan is Suhail Ebrahim, and in the middle, from left, Mohammed Uwais Ebrahim, Mikaeel Kamal Mistri, and Sophia Zara Mistri, with Noor Aaila Mistri in front.