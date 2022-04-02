Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Food for the soul

Shuayb McEwan joins young congregants of Musjidus Salaam (Musgrave) St Thomas Rd in wishing Muslims well over the month of Ramadaan, which commences this weekend. Next to McEwan is Suhail Ebrahim, and in the middle, from left, Mohammed Uwais Ebrahim, Mikaeel Kamal Mistri and Sophia Zara Mistri, with Noor Aaila Mistri in front. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)

Shuayb McEwan joins young congregants of Musjidus Salaam (Musgrave) St Thomas Rd in wishing Muslims well over the month of Ramadaan, which commences this weekend. Next to McEwan is Suhail Ebrahim, and in the middle, from left, Mohammed Uwais Ebrahim, Mikaeel Kamal Mistri and Sophia Zara Mistri, with Noor Aaila Mistri in front. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 52m ago

Share

Durban - Shuayb McEwan joins young congregants of Musjidus Salaam (Musgrave) in St Thomas Road, which opened a year ago today, in wishing Muslims well over the month of Ramadaan, which commences this weekend.

The mosque’s theme for Ramadaan 2022 is “The journey of the soul”, which will be discussed daily after morning prayers. Next to McEwan is Suhail Ebrahim, and in the middle, from left, Mohammed Uwais Ebrahim, Mikaeel Kamal Mistri, and Sophia Zara Mistri, with Noor Aaila Mistri in front.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Independent on Saturday wishes all Muslim readers a safe and blessed Ramadaan.

The Independent on Saturday

Related Topics:

religion and beliefDurbanSouth Africa

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello