NEED CHANGE: Siyanda Dlamini, who graduated with a PhD in criminology and forensic studies, says CPFs must be housed with the Department of Community Safety and no longer fall under the SAPS Act so that the forums can be allocated a budget.Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - Recent University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) PhD graduate Siyanda Dlamini has encouraged the SAPS to make use of research on criminology done by academics to solve some of the challenges when it comes to fighting crime across the country.

Dlamini, who is also a lecturer at the UKZN, this week graduated with a PhD in criminology and forensic studies for his research into crime and community policing focusing on community police forums.

“Before embarking on your research you have to apply for ethical clearance nationally from the police and one thing they ask for is that, when you are done with your research, you make a copy and send it to them.

“They must make use of the recommendations,” said Dlamini.

He used research theories to explore the understanding and organisation of, and challenges facing, CPFs in two dissimilar locations in Durban, Cato Manor and Glenwood, looking at their differentiation.

Dlamini said he had used focus group discussions and semi-structured interviews with key informative people and the research had involved 55 participants, which included SAPS personnel and CPF representatives as well as the councillors.

“The research showed there is a limited knowledge and affinity to the CPFs, particularly by community members. This was partly to the lack of communication, lack of resources, trust as well as political interference and the SAPS organisational culture.”

Dlamini’s findings suggest that more effort is needed from communities and police to make sure the effective functioning of police.

He said the police couldn’t prevent crime alone, it needs to be a collaborative venture between communities, business and police.

“While these findings may be limited to the present case study areas they indicate that an effective implementation of CPFs in resource-constrained and relatively affluent areas in South Africa demands more attention.”

The study also showed that for the fight against crime to have any real meaning, it was essential that the role of CPFs be thoroughly understood.

“This is particularly important because community policing without a clear focus on crime-risk factors has no effect on crime.

“These crime-risk factors include the root causes of crime.”

He said understanding community policing outside cultural context was another key area that warrants further enquiry.

Communities also said that CPFs had been politicised to an extent that some community members didn’t even know who their CPF members were.

Dlamini said funding of CPFs had come to light with participants saying that while remuneration for chairpersons would be great, there was also a downside to this.

Dlamini pointed out that if remuneration equates to a salary, positions in the CPF would be contested.

With the country ranked third on the global crime index in 2016, he felt it was important to do research on CPFs.

There needs to be an urgent change within the SAPS in terms of how they work with CPFs, Dlamini said.

