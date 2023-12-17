Forever gifts spread love

Durban — Everyone loves a gift, and givers have so many to choose from. A reminder that, when you’re shopping for little ones, buying an annoying, noisy battery-operated one beloved by toddlers could cause parents (and guests) some irritation.

Add moody teenagers to the mix and finding something special for everyone in your life can turn festive into frustrating. “We recognise that the holiday season is about bringing the family together and this has been one of the key focuses as we source our ranges,” said Toys R Us marketing manager Catherine Jacoby. She said parents were keen to buy toys that gave their children memories outside the digital world and kids of all ages were most interested in quieter and comforting toys or stress-relieving toys that transcend age, such as Lego, doll houses and role-playing games.

Nostalgia appears to be at an all-time high – think Pokémon – and Toys R Us says it’s useful to take a look at relaunches, revamps, and twists on toys from the past. “Moments in pop culture are shaping the trends, whether it’s Barbiemania, Disney’s 100th anniversary, the return of the ’90s with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Transformers and Sonic the Hedgehog. Pop culture is translating to toys in a very engaging way,” said Jacoby. Then there is “kidulting”, young adults trying to reconnect with their youth through toys from the past through collectable figurines, trading cards or blind bags from top brands like Pokémon, Mini Brands, Mini Verse and L.O.L Surprise.

“Kidulting is huge and keeps growing. It’s for this reason we have the Toys R Us Fanvault and a lot of what is on the shelves this year is meant for parents and kids to enjoy together,” says Jacoby. This year, Toys R Us have partnered with Reach for a Dream and the Disney Charity Tree, and customers are encouraged to add an extra R5 to their bill which will go towards making wishes come true. If you’re in the market for a gift that lasts beyond the festive season, jewellery is the answer, says multi-award-winning jewellery designer and manufacturer Nihal Shah from Vijay Shah Concepts.

He says it’s the only investment you can wear and enjoy while it grows in value. If it’s beads and healing crystals you’re after, then Black Betty (jewellers) and the Kolisi Foundation have a unique project to empower victims of gender-based violence. All their bracelets are made by GBV survivors and the proceeds help them earn a living. For those looking for a gift that keeps on giving and supports a good cause, consider the beautiful Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife’s (Crow) annual calendar.