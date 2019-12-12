From left, Ingane Yami director Scott Hamilton, athletes Mike Morris and Bruce Hughes, founders Yvonne and Roger Greig and village pastor Bheki Masikane. Picture: Supplied

Durban - CEO of the South African Rugby Legends Association, Stefan Terblanche, and adventure athletes, Bruce Hughes and Mike Morris handed over a cheque of R690 000 on Thursday to Ingane Yami. The money was raised during their gruelling rowing challenge in November. The three athletes took up the Ingane Yami Mandela Challenge rowing the equivalent distance from Durban to Robben Island over six days from November 5 to 10. They rowed non-stop the 1460km in 7560 minutes, in 189 000 rowing strokes.

Terblanche, Hughes and Morris went the distance for the Ingane Yami Children’s Village in the Shongweni Valley. Ingane Yami is a charitable haven for orphaned and vulnerable children from the surrounding area. The Village is made up of individual homes that are cared for by carefully selected foster mothers, each of whom have six children under their roof. The challenge raised funds for a new home that will shelter six more children.

Terblanche said, “It’s these moments that make all the strain we took worth it. The response from donors during this challenge was incredible. And because of the generosity and caring of everyone who gave to this great cause, six children in need will now have a permanent loving home. I would do it all again”.

“Mike and I have done a lot of charity challenges," said Hughes. "But this one was something truly special. We had the kids there with us, cheering us on all the way, and even helping a little bit with some of the rowing. This was a really memorable experience, and we’re so happy with the result. Thank you to everyone who supported us”.