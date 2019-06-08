Durban - The world is a small place for two former residents of Saunders House, a children’s home in Glenwood, Durban, that re-opened recently after a two-year renovation. A year ago, Godfrey Wheeler, who was under the care of Child Welfare since the age of 13 months and lived in Saunders House as a teenager, reconnected with former live-in house mother Janet Innes, 66, when he got a job as a handyman at her retirement home in Waterfall.

“I heard through a friend that this lad, Godfrey Wheeler, was coming for an interview,” Innes said.

“I thought - it can only be the same one!”

He now frequently comes for tea in her cottage, she said.

“Er I come for cake,” he interjected.

Wheeler, 52, who worked in air conditioning for much of his life and has his own family, is positive about his past in Saunders House.

“You can either say it was fortunate or unfortunate that I was there. But I saw it as fortunate.

“When I look back now, Saunders House was my family.”

In addition to “Aunty Janet”, he particularly remembers a Mrs Herbst, “a wonderful lady”.

He treasures having become a good soccer player while living at Saunders House, from where he attended Glenwood and Mansfield high schools.

With his professional soccer days behind him, he now referees for the Pinetown League.

At the age of 21, after finishing his national service in the army, he came back to Durban, homeless.

“I slept under a classroom at Mansfield that was built on stilts until I found a job hanging up clothes from a factory shop. The manager there got me into playing soccer and I earned more money doing that than my job.

“Soccer is just in my blood and I learned it at Saunders House.”

As for Innes, caring for children is in her blood. “I worked in a children’s home as soon as I left school in Yorkshire and I went straight into it when I arrived in South Africa in 1984. It was rewarding. I’ve never looked back.”

Saunders House, is approximately 100 years old. Its renovation was made possible with funds from Sibaya Community Trust.