Forum releases DIY emergency evacuation plan

Durban - A South Durban community has taken matters into their own hands to produce a booklet outlining an emergency evacuation plan. However, the Merewest Community Forum stressed that it remained the responsibility of eThekwini Municipality “to come up with a strategic and profound plan for this community,” said chairperson Premilla Deonath.

A concrete plan had been needed since the establishment of factories in the area 40 years ago. The launch of the booklet yesterday followed 10 months of research, studying and consultation with stakeholders, and it contains plans tried and tested by the April floods..

The MCF has established a database of vulnerable people who need assistance during a disaster. The MCF said it was willing to share its expertise and experience with anyone in the country that needs them. Yesterday’s function heard how the floods had provided the opportunity for people to get to know one another and respond in a time of need.

Constitutional lawyer, former judge and SA human Rights Commissioner Prof Karthy Govender told the launch the MCF was a living example of the activism that had been encouraged during the development of the constitution. “When the constitution was being drafted, I think the people wanted this idea of an active citizenry and I suspect that we lost our way a little bit,” said Govender. “People just started depending on the elected representatives and because of the inability of so many elected representatives to deliver, I think people are going to go back to organisations like the Merewest Community Foundation that really deliver on a limited mandate, but deliver on its mandate.

“I think we are going to see many more organisations, hopefully being effective. “One of the problems we have is that organisations get set up, put out a plan and then don’t implement it. So, I think when organisations are implementing things they should be supported as this one has done. “Hopefully we should get more community-based organisations like this.”

Govender also said it was important because “we need to entrench the democracy”. “My biggest concern is there is a perception and a reality that the elected representatives are not delivering on the core promise of the constitution. The whole democracy is shaking and I think organisations like this one will help us stabilise democracy. And, hopefully, inspire the politicians to do their job better.” A speech by Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, who was not able to attend the function, was read to the audience.