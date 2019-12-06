Four car thieves nabbed with keys, computer boxes and police radio









Durban - Four suspects who were apprehended while trying to break-into a car on the Berea were found with a police radio transmitter in their possession. The suspects aged between 29 and 30 were caught by Berea SAPS at 9.20am when one of them was attempting to break into a car on Currie Road this morning, while the others were waiting for him nearby. Police gave chase, caught the men and after being searched, found them to be in possession of car breaking equipment including keys, computer boxes and a police radio. The police said the suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to any other crimes in the province Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, praised the thwarting of the hijacking by the police.

“It is reassuring to see that our officers are able to spot criminals and take immediate action to arrest these criminals. Criminals should never be allowed to enjoy the spoils of their transgressions and must be removed from society as soon as it is reasonably possible,” he said.

Jula urged citizens to be vigilant as crime is set to spike during this festive season.

“This Festive Season we are appealing to our citizens to talk to us if they have information on criminality by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111. We also would like to encourage all in this province to download the MySAPS App on their iPhone or Android devices. This App will allow users to provide tip-offs, access the closest police stations, the SAPS Website as well as our social media pages,” he added.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday for attempted theft.