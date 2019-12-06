Durban - Four suspects who were apprehended while trying to break-into a car on the Berea were found with a police radio transmitter in their possession.
The suspects aged between 29 and 30 were caught by Berea SAPS at 9.20am when one of them was attempting to break into a car on Currie Road this morning, while the others were waiting for him nearby.
Police gave chase, caught the men and after being searched, found them to be in possession of car breaking equipment including keys, computer boxes and a police radio.
The police said the suspects will be profiled to establish if they are linked to any other crimes in the province
Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula, KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, praised the thwarting of the hijacking by the police.