Four poachers nabbed with red duiker in KwaDukuza

Durban - Police arrested four poachers at a roadblock near KwaDukuza on Thursday and found them in possession of four red duiker and two porcupines.

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said that yesterday Newark police officers acted on a report of suspects poaching at a farm in the district.

"The police officers together with local farmers and other law enforcement agencies responded, however they found that the suspects had fled the farm. A roadblock was set up on the R102 at the Fort Pearson intersection to capture the suspects," she said. "A vehicle with four occupants was stopped and a search was conducted. Upon searching the vehicle, four red duiker carcasses and two porcupine carcasses were found inside the vehicle."

The suspects were also found in possession of a shotgun and a pistol with ten rounds of ammunition. "The firearms are licensed and were seized by police for further investigation," said Gwala.

The four suspects, aged between 24 and 49, were arrested and charged for poaching and trespassing. They are expected to appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrates Court on Friday.