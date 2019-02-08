

Durban - They blew kisses as the two accused were led down the stairs after being found guilty of murdering Wentworth mom, Bianca Parsons in the Durban High Court this morning.

Those were the friends and family of Darryl Murrison, 33, and Kerwin Christopher Houston, 27, who appeared in a packed courtroom for judgment after an emotional trial.





The state had put forward evidence that Parsons, 32, was shot in a case of mistaken identity at a garage in Wentworth last February.





Judge Esther Steyn found Darryl Murrison guilty on all three counts: murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm, while Houston was found guilty on count one of murder as an accessory after the fact. He was acquitted of the other two counts against him: attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm.





There was no seating room in the court as judgment got underway with a huge number of his friends and family arriving to support Parson's husband, Orson. There was relief and smiles after judgement was handed down. After the judgment, Orson said his life, and that of the couple's toddler who was in the car at the time of the shooting, "will never be the same again".





Houston and Murrison will remain in custody ahead of sentencing which is due to take place on Monday.

