If you’re wondering why KZN is shivering, here’s your answer. People woke up to this view of the Rhino Horn Peak from Drakensberg Gardens Golf and Spa Resort in the Southern Berg yesterday. Picture: Taryn Muil
Frozen peaks
If you’re wondering why KZN is shivering, here’s your answer. People woke up to this view of the Rhino Horn Peak from Drakensberg Gardens Golf and Spa Resort in the Southern Berg yesterday. Picture: Taryn Muil
Published 5h ago
Share
Related Topics:weatherKwaZulu-NatalWeather
Share