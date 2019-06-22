Picture: succo/Pixabay

Durban - UK conman and international fugitive Brandon William Pyatt had to be carried up the stairs in a wheelchair from the holding cells and into the dock at Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Pyatt was arrested in Pretoria in April after being on the run from UK authorities for 21 years. He was transferred to Durban soon after his arrest as there was an outstanding charge of theft of motor vehicle against him by local businessman Richard Simpson. Pyatt was expected also to attend an extradition hearing in Pretoria on June 12, but it was postponed to next month.

Simpson expressed his frustration over the drawn-out court appearances since April. He first met Pyatt, who he knew as Brandon Hinchcliffe, in 2013, and became friends and partners.

During their friendship, red flags started to appear and an internet search by Simpson revealed that Pyatt was on the UK’s Most Wanted List.

Fugitive from justice and serial conman from the UK Brandon Pyatt. Picture: UK National Crime Agency





Pyatt has used numerous aliases during his years on the run, but first gained notoriety in the UK when he started selling a range of wines under the name and image of Manchester United football star, Eric Cantona.

Pyatt appeared frail and sunken as Magistrate Varnita Armu told him the matter was being transferred to regional court for a decision about whether the charge against him would be for theft of motor vehicle or alternatively unauthorised borrowing of the vehicle.