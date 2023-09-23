Fun class on road safety

Durban - Cheers and clapping erupted for a pupil at eThembeni Special School when he cracked the answer to an impromptu quiz question after a talk at a function to mark Road Safety Awareness Week. “What is the telephone number you dial to reach the Road Accident Fund (RAF) if you have been in an accident?”

“087 820 1111,” was the answer which earned the cheers Mascot Robbi the Robot takes Mthobisi Njaba across a road at eThembeni School’s road safety bike park at a function to mark Road Safety Awareness Week. eThekwini Metro Police’s Captain Sibusiso Dube keeps a watchful eye on the “crossing”. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad (ANA Pictures) Grades 5 to 7 pupils at the school for physically disabled and visually impaired children which is on both the Amashova Durban Classic road cycle races and Comrades Marathon routes, learned a range of tips, from the rights of passengers in public transport to the safest way to cross a busy road. The school’s participation in the Amashova school-based road safety programme has led to it having a road safety bike park, now more than 10 years old, surrounded by flowering coral trees planted when it started.

“Several disadvantaged schools are situated along our Amashova route, and we are steadfast in our mission to educate the youth about road safety,” said Annie Batchelder, Amashova’s race director. “The children responded positively when asked questions so it’s rewarding to see the impact we have had on these children today and in the long run on this community,” said Bonga Mpofu, Deputy Director for Road Safety of the Durban region for the KZN Department of Transport whose department addressed the pupils along with eThekwini Municipality, the RAF and Metro Police. “The support we receive every year in the build-up to the race in October from the Amashova organisers is so important.

He also stressed the importance of promoting cycling as a way of reducing carbon emissions and preserving the road network that was weighed down by numerous cars and heavy trucks. “Cycling is also healthy to do for exercise. We need to visit more schools in the province – especially along our road network, to talk about cycling and to encourage more parents to buy bicycles for their children to keep them healthy and help reduce emissions”. The Amashova Durban Classic takes place on October 22. Visit https://www.shova.co.za/