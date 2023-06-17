More than R800 000 has already been raised by the intrepid swimmers competing in the Oceans 8 Charity Swim at Durban Undersea Club, with the first day of this epic two-day contest getting things off to a great start yesterday. More than 100 open-water swimmers got going at 9am in the crisp, clean Durban waters, braving the slightly cooler winter weather in the 1-Mile competition, all for a good cause.

The second day of action today is scheduled to kick off at 7.30am with the 8-Mile competition attracting a number of top open-water swimmers competing until early afternoon. Everyone is invited to watch and support this fantastic race – South Africa’s first warm-water ocean swim with all funds raised going towards local charity initiatives. Oceans 8 Charity Swim was started by five NPOs, Duzi Umngeni Conservation Trust (DUCT), the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), Project Rhino, Singakwenza, and WILDTRUST to provide a reliable flow of funding to 14 deserving non-profit organisations in and around KwaZulu-Natal. All funds generated through the 8 Mile swim will support the work of these five main charities, while funds generated by the 1 Mile swim will assist a further 9 invited charities.