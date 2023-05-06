Fun on the market

Markets Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market: (today) The market offers fresh produce, arts and craft, clothing and jewellery, artisanal food and live entertainment. From 7am to 1pm. The Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market also trades on the last Sunday of each month from 8am to 1pm. Musgrave Market: (today) Berea Park for food, music and stalls selling arts and crafts, clothing, accessories, confectionery, baked goods, books, toys, plants, good quality second-hand items and more. From 9am to 2pm.

Buzz Market: (today) A weekly community market for organic vegetables, funky clothing, decadent treats, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces, decor and jewellery, second-hand books and coffee. 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, from 9am to 2pm. Rotary Uvongo Flea Market: (today and tomorrow) Crafts, toys, beadwork, wire work, clothing, and food every Saturday, 8.30am to 1pm and Sunday, 9am to 2pm, opposite Douglas Mitchell Sports Grounds. Call Brian at 082 829 0059. Golden Hours Market: (tomorrow) Family-friendly market at Golden Hours School from 10am to 2pm. Live music and food stalls. Call Lyn at 083 262 3693.

uMhlanga Farmers Market: Autumn Drive, Prestondale, every Wednesday from 8am to noon. Call Ethel at 060 303 3957. Windermere Antique Fair: (today) Lower level of Windermere Centre, 8.30am to 2pm. Antiques, vintage and collectables, including porcelain, glass, crystal, jewellery, silver, records, books, paintings, linen, old toys etc. Treasures of yesteryear at prices to suit all pockets. Contact Helen Clementz at 084 241 0241. I Heart Market: (today) At Sugar Rush Park Ballito from 8.30am to 2pm. Artisanal wares made with care and love. Crafted goods from leather and decor, ceramics, visual arts, home decor, kiddies and adult clothing, including a delicious range of sauces and condiments, cured meats and cheeses, as well as mouth-watering eat-in options. Secure parking/Free entrance

Shows Barnyard Theatre: (today and tomorrow) “Simply the Best” honours the music of Elton John, Cher, Tina Turner, Meatloaf and Michael Jackson. Until June 4. Tickets R220 from https://www.barnyardtheatre.co.za/ Playhouse, Loft: (today and tomorrow) “Iqhawekazi” is a storytelling production which depicts a pivotal role played by our Struggle icon Lilian Ngoyi. Today at 6.30pm, tomorrow at 3pm. Tickets R80–R120 from webtickets. Rhumbelow, Durban: Back by popular demand is “Tribute to Dire Straits” starring The Reals ‒ Barry Thomson, Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Andy Turrell ‒ with guest guitarist Shaun Dragt. May 5 and 6 at 7.30pm, May 7 at 2pm. Tickets R200 from Computicket or call 082 499 8636 or [email protected]

Kearsney College: Presents “Kat & The Kings”, David Kramer and Taliep Petersen’s multi-award-winning hit musical. May 8–12 at 7pm. Tickets R60 from Quicket. Music On Point Waterfront: (today) Anywhere In Your City ‒ Durban gives you the ultimate Afrohouse experience for a night of non-stop dancing, amazing beats, and electrifying vibes from the best Afrohouse DJs. No under 18s. No own food or drink or camping chairs. From noon. Tickets R200 from webtickets. The Theatre @ St Anne’s Diocesan College: Carter, Epworth, Howick, Russell, St Anne’s, St John’s, St Nicholas & Voortrekker schools join to present Funk. Each school creates a 7-minute piece of dance choreography integrating any type of musical or textual accompaniment. It is not a competition but encourages schools to experiment. The highlight is the mass group Finale with all the schools together on the stage. Funk 2023 is produced by The Theatre-St Anne’s College, directed by Lynn Chemaly and the Finale created by BoNana Dance. May 12, 13, 15, 16 & 17 at 7.30pm. Booking on Quicket.

Drakensberg Boys Choir: Weekly concerts at the school at 3.30pm. Tickets R175–R210 from webtickets. Centre for Jazz and Popular Music, UKZN: Every Wednesday in March at 5.30pm, catch a selection of excellent jazz musicians. Tickets 100, pensioners R70, students R40 from [email protected] Ashton College, Ballito: (tomorrow) Christopher Duigan plays The Most Beautiful Piano Classics, a popular selection of memorable music that includes “On Golden Pond”, music from “The Piano” and classics by Chopin, Liszt and Debussy. At 3pm. Book via WhatsApp 083 417 4473 or [email protected]

MH Joosub Hall, UKZN Westville: (today) Acapella Night of Praise and Worship is back this year, featuring guest groups Noted (Port Elizabeth) and Chosen SG (Johannesburg), supported by Durban-based groups, soloists and a live band. May 6 at 7pm. Tickets R170 from webtickets. Professor Pitika Ntuli with his new exhibition, “Azibuyele Emasisweni”, at the Durban Art Gallery. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad African News Agency (ANA) Art Durban Art Gallery: Pitika Ntuli’s groundbreaking exhibition “Azibuyele Emasisweni” (Return to the Source) runs until January 2024. The online version launched as part of the National Arts Festival and was nominated for a Global Fine Art Award for best digital exhibition in the world and received one of two People’s Choice Awards in Paris in 2021. The Green Gallery: New works by Sue Whitmore, Makiwa Mutomba, Justine Stead, and Angelica Anastasia. Bronzes by Sarah Richards and Owen Llewellyn Davies. Flanders Mall, Mount Edgecombe. Call 031 502 2757.

The Gallery, Ballito: Stories.za presents more than 50 talented artists, each with their own unique story style. Until May 28. Call 072 245 8691. Outdoors Amblers Hiking Club: (tomorrow) At 2pm hike Giba Gorge Mountain Bike Park. Two waterfalls on a riverside trail in this awesome nature park. Pizza after at Café Umfula!!! Contact Young David at 071 122 3183. Cycle Club: Meet every Tuesday at the Mini Town car park on North Beach at 9am for a cycle on the promenade. Call Ian at 083 675 2125.