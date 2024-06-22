Fungus shows HIV drug promise

Durban — Initially, she might have been blasé about the science degree she pursued and all its technicalities, which focused on how the laws of chemistry and physics govern micro-organisms. But Mbali Kubheka found an aspect of science that invigorated her.

Kubheka has had a hand in finding a fungus associated with the African potato which could potentially improve an HIV-infected person’s immunity. The discovery was the focus of her research project – she recently graduated with her Master’s in medical science from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, majoring in medical microbiology. Her research paper was published in UKZN’s respected, peer-reviewed micro-organisms journal, which unpacked her findings on medicines that improve immune systems, via compounds drawn from outdoor fungus which occur in the African potato.

Kubheka, formerly from Newcastle but now based in Durban, enjoyed biology at school. She did a BSc in microbiology and chemistry at UKZN and followed that with an Honours degree in medical biochemistry. A fungi associated with African potatoes that were usually used by traditional healers to produce medicine can apparently contribute to the effective treatment of HIV patients. During her Honours studies, Kubheka “got interested in medical biology”, and did her Master’s. It involved using a medicinal plant and probing its chemical pathway to drugs that impacted immune systems.

For her Honours project, she looked into a medicinal plant with properties effective for cancer treatment. When she started her Master’s project she didn’t realise the impact her work would have, but as she progressed it dawned on her that “I was doing something that could be making a difference in society”. Kubheka’s project picked up from the work of another student, Bruce Nzimande. He previously tested the cytotoxicity (harm to humans) of the fungi by working on a crude extract, and its antiviral activity.

Then Nzimande noticed some anti-HIV properties in this endophytic (growing into tissue) fungus. Kubheka did further laboratory analysis of the crude extract from Nzimande’s study, particularly the characteristics of the compounds that were produced. “We found most of the anti-HIV activity came from the basic compounds. We then tested its cytotoxicity to see if it was non-toxic towards other cells, and we tested the antiviral activity.”

Kubheka said the next step was to determine at what point in HIV’s seven-stage continuous cycle – which lasts 24 hours each time and destroys certain cells in humans if not treated – the compound inhibited HIV. A fungi associated with African potatoes that were usually used by traditional healers to produce medicine can apparently contribute to the effective treatment of HIV patients. To manage HIV/Aids, it usually requires multiple antiretroviral drugs to control infection. She said ARVs used currently targeted the HIV stages, so ARVs vary for each patient. Kubheka said in the lab they were able to see the impact of endophytic fungi at different time intervals.

“Immediately after the cells were infected with HIV, we noticed the endophytic fungi inhibited the virus. “Our next task was to determine at which stage it worked and whether it impacted the immune system. While it might be the solution to one problem, it can also kill something with its side effects.” The results showed the endophytic fungi she used caused changes for the more effective functioning of the immune system.

“I’m proud of the work I’ve done.” Kubheka’s Master’s supervisor, Dr Nompumelelo Mkhwanazi, an HIV Pathogenesis Programme faculty member and lecturer at the UKZN, said the African potato was used for many years by traditional healers and Kubheka’s find was an important one for potentially treating HIV, especially since it was derived from a natural product. Kubheka is now pursuing a PhD.