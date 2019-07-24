Durban - Game rangers at SANparks are threatening a strike that could see the closure 21 national parks, adversely affecting tourism in the busy winter season. Trade union Hospersa this week declared a dispute against the tourism giant in a deadlocked wage dispute. The trade union has demanded a wage increase of 11.5% while SANParks management sticks to its tabled offer of 5.5%.

Hospersa has the matter referred to the CCMA with the ultimatum of an industrial strike should it not be resolved.

Hospersa spokesperson Kevin Halama said it was unfortunate that parties were yet to agree on an increase for SANParks employees. “Should we fail to reach an agreement at the CCMA, our members which include field rangers, field guides, petrol attendants, receptionists and hut attendants can embark on an industrial action and bring services to a resounding halt at all of the 21 national parks managed by SANParks across South Africa,” said Halama.

He added that close to five thousand employees could down tools and this could affect day-to-day services like room service and bush walks while petrol filling stations could remain unmanned. Visitors' booking confirmations would also be affected.

Reynold Thakhuli, GM: Media, PR & Stakeholder Relations at SANparks confirmed the dispute on salaries and conditions of service had been refered to the CCMA and that the parties are awaiting a date for the conciliation meeting.

"Strike contingency plans are in place and will be activated should there be a protected strike in order to minimise disruptions to operations and safety of animals," he said.