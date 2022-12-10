Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Gassy cancer test

Developers of a prototype AI system called Shart say it can detect slight changes in bodily functions such as gas to warn the passer to get a doctor’s check-up.

Published 1h ago

Computers can detect cancer by listening to farts.

An artificial intelligence prototype is able to recognise subtle changes after hearing trumps from healthy and unhealthy people.

The developers believe that their system, Synthetic Human Acoustic Reproduction Testing (SHART), will one day be able to pick up signs of cancer.

The technology can be used to detect tell-tale differences in the sound of both pooping and urinating.

David Ancalle, a student at Georgia Tech University in the US, said: “We’re trying to find a non-invasive way where people can get a notification on whether or not they should go get checked out.

“Like, ‘Hey, your urine is not flowing at the rate it should’ or ‘Your farts are not sounding the way they should’."

The AI prototype is yet to be tested on humans but Ancalle claims that it could identify which bodily function a sound was coming from 98% of the time.

The researchers hope it will soon be accurate enough to pick up slight changes that occur when a disease is developing. - Bang Showbiz Tech

The Independent on Saturday

