Get in touch with nature

CROCWORLD Conservation Centre, on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, is open again and is an ideal spot for families in need of fun weekend activities in a safe, relaxed environment. “It’s been an incredibly difficult time for South Africans this past week, but through the combined efforts of the community, our security and law enforcement, Crocworld and its residents were kept safe throughout,” said centre manager, James Wittstock.

“We’re all in need of a bit of an unwind now, and with our beautiful grounds, home to more than 400 interesting and exciting animals, this is the perfect space to bond with the family while drawing on the rejuvenating energy of the natural world,” he said. Isis the fish eagle, one of 200 bird species at Crocworld. While regular crocodile feeding sessions are suspended during alert level 4, you can meet Henry the Nile crocodile, who turned 120 in December. The 500kg, 5m-long creature arrived at Crocworld in 1985 as an adult, with records that stated he was 85 years old. He lives in his enclosure with six females, and has fathered more than 10 000 offspring in the last 35 years.

You can view over 200 bird species in the centre’s aviaries, including some rare specimens such as the palm-nut vulture and African white pelican. In addition, the vast and varied habitat around Crocworld is home to substantial wild bird life. Children can also commune with nature in the animal farm, while the more daring can venture into the world of reptiles. Snake demonstrations have been suspended because of Covid-19, but you can still view some of Africa’s deadliest creatures. The centre’s popular Fish Eagle Café is open, offering delicious food with exceptional sea views.