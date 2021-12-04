Get in your own snow globe

So you want to get inside your own snow globe? Head to uMhlanga’s Gateway Theatre of Shopping which has transformed into a festive light experience with eight magical scenes and popping photo ops.

Marketing manager Michelle Shelley said: “With enchanting holiday displays stretching the length of the mall, visitors can join the festive light experience at any point and follow the trail of lights to make sure they don’t miss anything.” Santa has taken over the Expo Explore area to set up a village, "a place to let your imagination loose, have fun and take unforgettable pics". Using VR to enhance the experience, Santa’s “Covid compliant” sleigh will make virtual flips to deliver presents until December 23.

The Palm Court is extra-special as a “garden of light in addition to the Lighthouse & Ocean Play area, and will host live music in the evenings from December 16”. The six rooms of mind-bending World of Illusions all have a festive snap-ready holiday theme, including a snow globe. Decorated with plush Disney character toys, the giant Disney tree is back on the glass floor at Food Republic. As a Disney, Gateway, Nedbank and SMILE Foundation initiative, the plushes will be donated to children.