Get with the drift as SA’s top drivers do battle in Durban

Durban - Amid the smoke and screeching of tyres, Austin Kruger puts the car through its paces at the practice session yesterday for the Red Bull Car Park Drift at Suncoast today.
South Africa’s best drivers will be there in a bid to win national honours and represent the country at the world finals in Saudi Arabia later this year. They will have to navigate around not only their fellow competitors, but five unique obstacles designed to put them and their skills to the ultimate test.
Drifting is one of the most exciting and fastest growing disciplines in motorsport, demanding the perfect balance of speed, style and fearlessness from its drivers.
In South Africa, the sport goes back to 2004 with pioneer drifters such as Faheem Salie and legendary DJ and TV host, Ready D.
Ready D said he was excited: “Having this event is a huge occasion for drifters and high adrenalin motorsport fans. I hope it will continue to grow locally.”
The big drift off takes place at Suncoast car park today at 2pm. Tickets R250 from Computicket. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/ ANA
The Independent on Saturday