Get with the drift as SA’s top drivers do battle in Durban

Durban - Amid the smoke and screeching of tyres, Austin Kruger puts the car through its paces at the practice session yesterday for the Red Bull Car Park Drift at Suncoast today.

South Africa’s best drivers will be there in a bid to win national honours and represent the country at the world finals in Saudi Arabia later this year. They will have to navigate around not only their fellow competitors, but five unique obstacles designed to put them and their skills to the ultimate test.