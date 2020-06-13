Get your claws into a cause... SPCA creates Hidden treasures

Durban - Put together a new look with vintage clothing or bring a fresh look into your home - all at a hugely reduced cost. Beating the economic woes from Covid-19, fashion guru and world dance champ, Kevin Ellis, and his partner, Gareth Greaves, have joined up with Kloof & Highway SPCA to create Hidden Treasures - a literal treasure trove of bargains. Kloof & Highway manager, Barbara Patrick, said the lockdown had resulted in an increase in the number of animals being dropped off at the shelter by families who could no longer afford to keep pets. Their tea garden was closed, as were the small flea market shops that traded at the centre, dramatically reducing the animal shelter’s income. But they had also experienced an increase in donations of clothing and household items as cupboards were cleaned out during lockdown. “At the beginning of May, we had R5.50 left in our bank account so we had to do something,” said Patrick.

Enter Ellis and Greaves, who had also experienced a devastating loss of income because of the lockdown. In partnership with SPCA, Hidden Treasures was launched at the beginning of June with lockdown level 3.

“It really is an electric mix of a bygone era and new millennium,” said Ellis who has thrown together many a Durban July winning outfit from vintage clothing and will be on hand to help.

Take time out on Youth Day by visiting Kloof & Highway SPCA to find some real bargains at its new Hidden Treasures marquee where Gareth Greaves and Kevin Ellis, along with puppies, are ready with a warm, furry welcome. Shelley Kjonstad ANA

“We also have a 'R10 and less' section and it’s amazing what real bargains are here, and you can put it together for a new look,” he said.

Greaves changes the space of Hidden Treasures daily and is also happy to give interior design advice. There’s lots on offer, from bohemian gypsy to millennium minimalist.

While the tea garden remains closed, takeaway toasted sandwiches and coffee are on sale.