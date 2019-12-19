The edition takes in the best of the weekly Then and Now articles that have appeared in the Independent on Saturday since Volume Four in 2017.
The cover takes in the exciting new extension of Durban’s beachfront promenade which now means you can stroll along the beachfront from the Point to Blue Lagoon. It’s an unusual view of Durban over the Point to the Bluff, and you certainly wouldn’t recognise the area from the original picture.
In the current volume, we look a little deeper behind the scenes, at the people and stories behind the buildings.
We also look at a number of specific buildings rather than generic street scenes, many on Dr Pixley kaSeme (West) Street, including one that collapsed last month.