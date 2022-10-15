Get your dates right to help Crow boost animal welfare

Durban - It’s a double date for the Centre for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife (Crow). It has launched its new 2023 calendars, and has been named as a charity that will benefit from the Oceans8 Charity Swim.

“Our Crow and Compass Cats 2023 calendars have launched and we’re proud to say that these might be our best ones yet,” said Crow operations director Clint Halkett-Siddall. “The Oceans8 Charity Swim is the first warm water ocean swim of its kind where 100% of the funds raised will go to the 14 charities involved. The race ‒ on November 4 and 5 ‒ was postponed from July because of the high levels of E.coli in the ocean. “We are honoured to be a part of this event and we highly appreciate all the swimmers who are participating for Crow.

“Thanks to the support of the swimmers and event organisers, we are able to continue to fulfil our mandate to rescue, rehabilitate and release wildlife in need, including the marine TOPS (Threatened and Protected Species) that have been affected by the E.coli in the oceans. “We are extremely proud to partner with Compass Medical Waste and the Compass Cares team for the 2023 wildlife calendar for the 12th year running. The calendar, entitled Wildlife on the Edge, highlights African wildlife that is threatened by factors such as urbanisation, habitat destruction, poaching and climate change. “The calendar is brought to life with magnificent photographs by Brendan Bromfield, Kierran Allen and Shane Doyle, making it my favourite thus far. Please support Crow and the 3 000 to 4 000 wild animals that come through our doors each year by buying (a calendar) ‒ they make a perfect corporate or Christmas gift,” said Halkett-Siddall.

Their calendar campaigns have raised more than R3m. An A2 wall calendar costs R200, and an A5 tent calendar is R100, excluding postage. The wall calendar is a “Limited Edition” in an elegant gift box, safe for international posting. And if you’re interested in volunteering, Crow is hosting a gift-wrapping station at a mall in eManzimtoti.

