Getting into a spin for new machines

Durban - Up to 10 loads a day. That’s often the hard wear and tear on Durban & Coast SPCA's washing machines put to work to handle the mountain of blankets that have to be washed every day. Durban & Coast SPCA have put out an appeal for new washing machines and dryers to keep those waiting for their forever home to stay warm and comfortable.

General manager Caroline Smith said: “Our cleaning staff wash and dry eight to 10 loads a day. And it’s taking a toll on our ancient washing machines and dryers.” Every animal gets a fresh blanket twice a day because blankets get wet or muddy. The turnover of animals also requires fresh bedding for each animal and, of course, blankets are also used in the clinic which has to maintain a high level of hygiene for their four-legged patients. “Breakdowns are frequent and repairs costly. Even worse, the washing machines often trip the electricity in our animal clinic where bright lighting is crucial to examinations and dispensing of medication and vaccination serum,” said Smith.

She said that while the organisation has had offers of second-hand domestic machines, the sheer weight and volume of washing every day necessitated the replacement of the machines with two new washers and two new dryers. Smith called on all animal lovers to help the organisation raise money by donations. “Although your donation will go towards new washers and dryers, never forget what you are really giving ‒ comfort and care to a lost, frightened, abandoned or ill-treated animal.

“Together we can ensure that our ‘rescues’ always have a safe haven and a second chance of a happy life with people who love them.” To donate towards new machines, go to the website www.spcadbn.org.za or email [email protected] For adoptions, call 031 579 6524. The Independent on Saturday